Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $195,284,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $179.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

