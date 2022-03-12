Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $19.82

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $18.55. Expensify shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 790 shares.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Expensify alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.