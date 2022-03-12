Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Get Expro Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Expro Group stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.