Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will post sales of $200.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.70 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $644.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $796.30 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 927,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Exterran by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.