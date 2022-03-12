Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Announces Earnings Results

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.85 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 87.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 180.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 82,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.