Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 309,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 408,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.