Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Down 1.5%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 213,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 769,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 395,300 shares during the period.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.