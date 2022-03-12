FansTime 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,727.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $176,687.21 and approximately $28,727.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

