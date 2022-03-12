Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fantex (EJMLL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.