Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 358.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 87.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 117,110.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $36.75 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,630 shares of company stock worth $8,490,404 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

