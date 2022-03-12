Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

