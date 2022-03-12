Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $129.46 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.