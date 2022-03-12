Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $83.19 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28.

