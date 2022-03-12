Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 275 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter.

RWR opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

