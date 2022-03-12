Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

FTHM traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,391. Fathom has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.93% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at $5,443,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

