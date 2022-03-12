Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Zachary Carpenter Sells 714 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGM opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

