Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 64,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

