FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Cowen

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. FIGS has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in FIGS by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FIGS by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

