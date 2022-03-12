First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Insider Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,863 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.