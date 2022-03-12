First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0049.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.39 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AG. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

