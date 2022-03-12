First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$139,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,907.42. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,900. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and sold 1,101,600 shares worth $14,618,218.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

