First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.04.

TSE FR opened at C$17.06 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,008,700. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$479,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,805,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,468,216.35. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and sold 1,101,600 shares worth $14,618,218.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

