First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.
Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.