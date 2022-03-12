First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

