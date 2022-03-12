First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.57

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.57 and traded as low as C$38.54. First National Financial shares last traded at C$39.08, with a volume of 46,330 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. CIBC cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

