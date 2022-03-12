First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $82.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet cut First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

