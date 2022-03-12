First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.38% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.