First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.
FAD opened at $104.74 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.48.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
