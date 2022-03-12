First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $101.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,591,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter.

