First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $101.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
