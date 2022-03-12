First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the February 13th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SDVY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 295,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

