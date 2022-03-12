First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the February 13th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of SDVY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 295,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $31.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
