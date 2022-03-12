First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 29,444.4% in February

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a growth of 29,444.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,846,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

