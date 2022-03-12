FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FANDF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

