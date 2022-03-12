FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FANDF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.
About FirstRand (Get Rating)
