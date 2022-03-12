Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 17,304 Shares

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 17,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,324.73 ($27,244.33).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 9,194 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,731.86 ($18,052.45).
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.
About Flagship Investments (Get Rating)
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
