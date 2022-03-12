Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will post $239.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.32 million and the highest is $293.77 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,340,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 899,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.