Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £155 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($203.09) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.85) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £140 ($183.44) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($214.23) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($205.37) to £134.50 ($176.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £152.66 ($200.02).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,950 ($117.27) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.87). The company has a market capitalization of £15.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of £121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

