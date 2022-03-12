FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Exchanges

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $638,757.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

