Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 4,220.0% in February

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 4,220.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FTMDF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Fortune Minerals (Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

