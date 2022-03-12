Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.