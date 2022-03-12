Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
FORD stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
