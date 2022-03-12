FourThought Financial LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $110.03 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

