FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.46 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.32.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.