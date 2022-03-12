FourThought Financial LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

