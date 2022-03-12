FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 134.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $400.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.00 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

