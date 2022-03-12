FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Acushnet by 293.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.