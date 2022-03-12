FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $259.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.89 and its 200 day moving average is $373.29. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

