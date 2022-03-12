Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

