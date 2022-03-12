Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

BEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. 3,589,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,782. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

