freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.27 ($26.38).

A number of research firms have commented on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.78) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.15) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN stock traded up €0.56 ($0.61) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €23.00 ($25.00). 839,933 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.95. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.50) and a one year high of €32.92 ($35.78).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.