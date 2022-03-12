FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “
FreightCar America stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.
About FreightCar America (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
