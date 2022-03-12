FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

FreightCar America stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FreightCar America by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in FreightCar America by 26.0% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 614,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 126,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FreightCar America by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 100,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

