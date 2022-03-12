Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 464,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

