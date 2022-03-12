FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ZINGU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZINGU. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $36,201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $16,899,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $16,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,700,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,387,000.
