Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 430,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,066. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $650.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

